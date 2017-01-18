FCR to be repealed with FATA reforms proposals: President

ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Wednesday said the Frontier Crimes Regulations (FCR) act,governing the tribal areas, would be repealed through the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) reforms.

He said the FATA Reforms Committee had given valuable proposals under which the tribal traditions, values and culture would be protected besides, these would be effective in repealing the oppressive collective responsibility regulation.

He was talking to tribal elders here at the Aiwan e Sadr. Minister for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Abdul Qadir Baloch and other high officials were also present on the occasion, according to a press release issue here.

The President told the elders that FATA Reforms Committee had laid down significant proposals for extending jurisdiction of the Supreme Court and the High Court to tribal areas.

Besides, proposals about increase in vacancies of Levies force for peace and modifying them on the pattern of police force were the important part of the Reforms Committee’s task which would be finalized soon, he added.

The President said the relevant authorities and departments were also being directed by the Federal Government to improve the functioning of administration in tribal areas.

The reforms committee had also proposed special development fund for FATA which would be considered in the next National Finance Commission meeting, he added.

The President further told the gathering that proposal report about the merger of FATA in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was also presented by the committee in the Parliament which would be decided soon.

The President said for bringing FATA at par with other areas of the country, health and education facilities would be increased. In this connection, new tehsils and public facilities would be established in South Waziristan Agency.

Similarly, at different places, NADRA offices and power grid stations would be installed, he added.

He said tribal areas would witness an era of progress and prosperity.

He said about eighty per cent displaced tribesmen had returned to their homes and the remaining would also back soon and appreciated the Federal government’s efforts for resolution of the issues confronted by the tribal people.

On the occasion, the President mixed up with the tribal elders and responded to their queries.

Minister for SAFRON Abdul Qadir Baloch said that tribal youth would be provided employment and in the Gomal Zam Dam project, the area youth would get jobs.