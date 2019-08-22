FCO Minister expresses concern over situation in IoK

LONDOND, Aug 22 (APP):British Foreign and Commonwealth Minister for UN and South Asia, Lord Tariq Ahmed of Wimbledon has expressed concern over the situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir, which he said was being closely monitored by the United Kingdom.

He stated this at a meeting with Pakistan High Commissioner to United Kingdom Mohammad Nafees Zakaria who called on the FCO Minister on Wednesday.

According to a statement of Pakistan High Commission issued here Thursday, the High Commissioner, Mohammad Nafees Zakaria, called on the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) Minister (Minister for the Commonwealth, the UN and South Asia), Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict and Prime Minister’s Special Envoy on Freedom of Religion or Belief, Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon to review bilateral relations and regional situation, particularly the evolving situation in Jammu & Kashmir under Indian occupation.