FC recovers stranded people from remote area of Chaghi

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (APP) :The Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan on

Saturday launched a relief and rescue operation for the people

stranded in the remote part of Chaghi following highly inclement weather conditions.

According to an update issued by Inter Services Public

Relations (ISPR), FC Balochistan continued rescue operation in Dhak,

Chaghi.

Most of the victims were shifted to Noshki, the nearest

town, for immediate relief, including medical assistance.

Commander Southern Lt Gen Aamir Riaz and Inspector General

FC Balochistan Major General Nadeem Anjum was personally

supervising the entire efforts to rescue the stranded people.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) had directed continuity of operation

till complete rescue.