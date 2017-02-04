ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (APP) :The Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan on
Saturday launched a relief and rescue operation for the people
stranded in the remote part of Chaghi following highly inclement weather conditions.
According to an update issued by Inter Services Public
Relations (ISPR), FC Balochistan continued rescue operation in Dhak,
Chaghi.
Most of the victims were shifted to Noshki, the nearest
town, for immediate relief, including medical assistance.
Commander Southern Lt Gen Aamir Riaz and Inspector General
FC Balochistan Major General Nadeem Anjum was personally
supervising the entire efforts to rescue the stranded people.
The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) had directed continuity of operation
till complete rescue.
FC recovers stranded people from remote area of Chaghi
