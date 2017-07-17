FC major martyred, 11 injured in a suicide attack in Hayatabad

PESHAWAR,July 17 (APP): A suicide bomber struck a vehicle

of the Frontier Corps (FC) in Hayatabad area martyring an FC Major and wounding eleven others, police said.

“Major Jamal of Frontier Corps was martyred and 11 others including

four FC personnel sustained wounds in the suicide attack at Bagh e Naran area of Hayatabad Peshawar”, SSP Operation, Sajjad Khan told mediapersons.

Officials of Bomb Disposal Unit said the suicider riding a motorbike

was wearing a vest with 10-12 KG of explosive material, who targetted the vehicle.

Constable Waliullah, Lance Naek Tahir Shah, Constable Amir Jan,

Constable Sharafat and civilians Shahid Khan, Hamayun, Ahmed Shah, Laila and Sarmad Shah were among the injured, police said.

The injured were rushed to Hayatabad Medical Complex Peshawar and CMH Peshawar for the treatment.