FC Balochistan recovers 850kg black explosives, 252 grenades

APP43-05 DERA MURAD JAMALI: November 05  A view of 850 Kgs Black Explosives, 252 Grenades, 236 Grenade Fuses, ammunition of Machine Gun and sniper rifle recovered during FC Balochistan and intelligence agencies conducted an IBO in Channah Nullah/ Chatthar area near Dera Murad Jamali. APP

RAWALPINDI, Nov 5 (APP):Frontier Corps Balochistan and intelligence agencies on Sunday recovered 850 kilograms of black explosives, 252 grenades, 236 grenade fuses, ammunition of machine gun and sniper rifle.
According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued here, the recovery was made during an intelligence based operation (IBO) conducted in Channah Nullah and Chatthar area, near Dera Murad Jamali.
The IBO was carried out as part of the ongoing operation Raad-ul-Fasaad.

