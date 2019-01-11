FC Balochistan conducts IBOs, two terrorists killed

RAWALPINDI, Jan 11 (APP):Two terrorists were killed in intelligence based operations (IBOs) conducted by Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan on suspected terrorist hideouts in Kalat, Kharan, Maiwand areas of Balochistan.Weapons and ammunition including submachine guns, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), grenades, mines, RPG-7 rockets and communication equipment were also recovered, said a press release issued here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday. The IBOs were carried out as part of the ongoing Operation Radd-ul-Fassad.