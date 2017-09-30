FC Balochistan averts sectarian targeting in Quetta

RAWALPINDI, Sep 30 (APP): Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan Saturday

in an intelligence based operation (IBO) averted sectarian targeting in Quetta and

apprehended the mastermind and his two accomplices.

A vehicle to be used as vehicle borne improvised explosive device

(IED) was also recovered from Tore Shah, North of Pishin, said a

statement issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The vehicle borne IED was planned to disrupt Muharram in Quetta.