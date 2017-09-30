RAWALPINDI, Sep 30 (APP): Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan Saturday
in an intelligence based operation (IBO) averted sectarian targeting in Quetta and
apprehended the mastermind and his two accomplices.
A vehicle to be used as vehicle borne improvised explosive device
(IED) was also recovered from Tore Shah, North of Pishin, said a
statement issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
The vehicle borne IED was planned to disrupt Muharram in Quetta.
FC Balochistan averts sectarian targeting in Quetta
