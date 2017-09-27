FC Balochistan apprehends three terrorists

ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP): Frontier Corps Balochistan Wednesday

conducted intelligence based operations (IBOs) in various areas and

apprehended three terrorists, belonging to banned organizations.

According to a statement issued here by Inter Services Public

Relations (ISPR), the IBOs were carried out in Jungle Pir, Alizai,

Qilla Abdullah and Pishin areas.

The raids were conducted as part of the ongoing Operation Radd-ul-

Fasaad.