FC apprehends 5 suspects, recovers explosive, ammunition

ISLAMABAD, Nov 16 (APP):Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan on Thursday conducted intelligence based operations (IBOs) in Dera Bugti, Uch and Chaman on terrorist hideouts and apprehended five suspects besides recovering explosive and ammunition.

According to an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release, the explosive and ammunition recovered during the operations were included improvised explosive devices (IEDs), mines, detonators, grenades and communication equipment. IBOs were part of ongoing Radd ul Fassad operation, it added.