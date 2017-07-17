FBR to clear 6,853 RPOs by Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, July 17 (APP): Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)
would clear refund claims of Rs 1 million by making payments against
6,853 Refund Pay Orders (RPOs) issued by April 30, within two
days.
The next part of refund commitment would be fulfilled by
making payment against RPOs with amount more than Rs1 million by
August 14, the FBR sources said.
The Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, in the
budget speech for the year 2017-18 had announced that taxpayers’
long outstanding demand for payment of refunds would be addressed
soon and the sales tax refunds against refund payment orders (RPOs)
issued up to April 30, would be paid in two stages.
