FBR to clear 6,853 RPOs by Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, July 17 (APP): Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)

would clear refund claims of Rs 1 million by making payments against

6,853 Refund Pay Orders (RPOs) issued by April 30, within two

days.

The next part of refund commitment would be fulfilled by

making payment against RPOs with amount more than Rs1 million by

August 14, the FBR sources said.

The Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, in the

budget speech for the year 2017-18 had announced that taxpayers’

long outstanding demand for payment of refunds would be addressed

soon and the sales tax refunds against refund payment orders (RPOs)

issued up to April 30, would be paid in two stages.