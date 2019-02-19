FBR seeks income tax proposals for Budget 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP):The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has sought proposals from different stakeholders for improving tax policy for the fiscal year 2019-20, which could be sent to the board by March 5, 2019.

“FBR is engaged in formulation of proposals for Finance Bill 2019. In order to benefit from the collective wisdom of all the stakeholders for the improvement of tax policy, proposals are invited for the upcoming budget 2019-20” said FBR notification issued here Tuesday.