FBR launching aggressive campaign to get industrial, commercial consumers registered for income tax

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (APP):The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is all set to launch an aggressive campaign from October 15, 2019 to get industrial and commercial consumers registered for income tax.

Chairman FBR, Syed Shabbar Zaidi, in a tweet on Friday said that all industrial and commercial consumers were must be registered for income tax purposes.

The FBR chairman said that the board had been using persuasive modus operandi to get that registration, adding that to achieve the desired objective, an aggressive campaign would be launched from October 15, 2019.