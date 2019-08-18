FBR increases 60 percent domestic tax collection in one year

ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP):The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in one year of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has increased 60 percent collection of (Inland Revenue) IR Domestic Taxes.

The FBR while broadening the Tax Base (Inland Revenue Policy) had achieved 99.2 percent target of taxes collection during the month of July 2019 by the IR-Operations Wing, which was Rs 234 billion against the target of Rs 236 billion of the assigned target, according to the one year performance report of the PTI government shared by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan here on Sunday.

The filing of returns of income for tax year 2018 had reached to the total number of 2,404,371 as compared to 1,486,756 returns filed for the tax year 2017 indicating a growth of 62 percent over the last year.