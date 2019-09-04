FBR inaugurates automation of Customs Export Facilitation Schemes

ISLAMABAD, Sep 4 (APP):The federal government has announced Export Facilitation Scheme in order to boost exports from Pakistan for increasing the trade volume of the country.

In this regard, a high level meeting was convened under the Chairmanship of Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Shabbar Zaidi in FBR House, said a press release issued by FBR here on Wednesday.

This meeting was attended by Member (Customs-Policy) Javed Ghani, Member (Customs-Operation) Jawwad Uwais Agha, Chief Collectors and other senior officers of Pakistan Custom. The chairman was apprised that various export schemes had been fully automated and made system compatible.

The automated system of Export Facilitation Schemes would decrease the lead time, promote ease of doing business and minimize the human interaction between exporters and the department which will make the overall environment business friendly and increase the rating of Pakistan in “Doing Business”.