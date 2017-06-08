FBR Contact Center inaugurated

ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (APP): Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Dr.

Mohammad Irshad on Thursday inaugurated a newly-furbished and modernized

Contact Center at FBR House to promptly respond to taxpayers’ queries and provide them relevant information in real time.

Member Facilitation and Taxpayer Education (FATE) FBR Dr. Fazal Muhammad Abrejo, Chief FATE Ms Tehmina Aamer and other senior officers of FATE Wing were also present on the occasion.

Briefing the Chairman about the FBR Contact Center, Member FATE Dr. Fazal Muhammad Abrejo said the facility was based on the CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Software being used by top companies in the world to improve customer’s contact experience.

In January 2017, the Federal Board of Revenue implemented the latest

CRM that tracks, monitors, and archives issues reported by the taxpayers.

Customer can now lodge complaints by sending emails to helpline@fbr.gov.pk, calling the helpline UAN, and also by visiting the FBR’s website www.fbr.gov.pk. CRM also helps in analyzing the kind of issues that are frequently reported and time taken to resolve

an issue.

Through the development of Iris Software Utility, frequently reported issues can now be resolved over the phone when a taxpayers calls on helpline.

The Iris Utility is linked with NADRA (National Data Base and Registration Authority) database and automatically fetches all data to be updated in the Iris system.

Relevant information that can be updated in the system using this facility includes date of birth, special person credit, senior citizen credit, name correction, CPR (Computerized Payment Receipt) issues and Income Tax return information.

The Chairman was further told that the FATE Wing had conducted a number of

trainings of Contact Center employees for capacity building and three different manuals

were written on Professionalism and Courtesy, Income Tax Return Filing and related issues

as well as on Sales Tax and FED Return and related issues.

The first training was imparted in “Professionalism and Courtesy” to acquaint the

agents in basic etiquette while talking to clients so that all agents use standard greetings,

place clients on hold properly and use a standard closing.

Based upon this training, one call of each agent is monitored by the respective

supervisor and a score is given. The second training introduced basic tax laws related to

return filing and wealth statement.

Agents were given a walk-through in Iris and explained different provisions of law.

The third training introduced basic Sales Tax and FED return filing and related issues.

Agents were given a walk-through in Sales Tax Portal and information that needed to

entered in different Annexes.