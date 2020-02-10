FBR arranges interaction session among academia, policy formulators & implementers

ISLAMABAD, Feb 10 (APP):The International Taxes Wing of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Monday arranged a session aimed at encouraging meaningful interaction among the academia, policy formulators and implementers.

The Professor, Department of Commerce, Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan Dr Rehana Kouser and Associate Professor Saifullah Qureshi were invited to discuss various issues emanating from their Paper titled “A Survey on Transfer Pricing Practices in Manufacturing Sector of Pakistan” published in the European Journal of Social Sciences, said a press release.

The Director General International Taxes, FBR Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed presided over the session, which was attended by all the officers of International Taxes Wing of FBR as well as the commissioner, offshore taxation.

The director general encouraged the academic and research community to undertake relevant policy research.

He emphasized that such interactions should continue in the future to brainstorm on the issues and problems confronted by the Economy of Pakistan so that more meaningful and research based solutions could be found and developed.