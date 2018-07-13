Fazlur Rehman urges masses to safeguard country’s future with power of vote

MULTAN, July 13 (APP)::Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal (MMA) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman Friday urged upon the masses to secure and safeguard future of the country with power of their votes.

Addressing a public meeting held at Fort Qasim Bagh, he claimed the MMA was a name of an ideology and it was working for maintaining real identity of the country.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman alleged that country’s internal resources were never utilized and the country always remained dependent on others resources. He claimed that the MMA would focus on internal resources and resolve all problems faced by the people.

“India is making dams with an intention to harm Pakistan and our leadership could not present its viewpoint in an effective manner at international level, he claimed.

About relations with neighbourly countries, Maulana Fazlur Rehman stated that Pakistan should develop good relations with neighbouring countries. Pakistan was located at an important geographical position and it should reap maximum benefits from its position, he added.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman strongly condemned attacks on Haroon Bilour, Siraj Raisani and Akram Khan Durrani and stated that miscreants would not succeed in keeping political workers away from democratic process.