Fazl asks govt to ensure free, fair election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (APP):Muttahidda Majli-e-Amal chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday urged the caretaker government to ensure free, fair and transparent general election on July 25.

Talking to media persons, he said the caretaker government should fulfill its responsibilities. The general election should be held on its stipulated time as per the constitution; provisions, he added.

Maulana Fazl said MMA had started its public contact campaign across the country to win the election. Its central leaders would visit various areas of the country for the election campaign of the MMA candidates. First public gathering in that regard would be held in Multan on July 13 and then in Rawalpindi on July 14, he added.

He said the government should address legal and constitutional complaints of any party.