Fazalur Rehman speech manifestation of frustration: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Nov 06 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday that the last night’s speech of JUI-F was manifestation of his frustration over the attitude of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz and Pakistan People’s Party.

In a tweet, she said that she had pointed out on day one those who were not sincere with one another, how could they be sincere with the masses.

She said that it was the fact that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s historic speech in the United Nations which punctured the religious card narrative of Maulana Fazalur Rehman and demolished the objectives of the sit-in.

She urged the Maulana that he should come out of the self deception mode and stop teasing the masses as his conspiracy has failed.

She also advised JUI-F leader not to insult the genuine mandate of the people and should not attack democratic system after rejection in the general elections last year.

She said Maulana Fazalur Rehman was politically isolated and his claim of Pakistan’s isolation was baseless.

She said that under the leadership of Imran Khan Pakistan’s image in the world has improved.