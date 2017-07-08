Fazalur Rehman calls on CM

LAHORE, July 8 (APP): Chief of Jamiat Ulema Islam (F) and
Chairman Kashmir Committee Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday
called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here.
Both the leaders condemned atrocities inflicted on innocent
people of the Indian Occupied Kashmir and unprovoked firing
at the Line of Control by the Indian forces.
They paid rich tribute to sacrifices rendered by people
of the Indian Occupied Kashmir for the right of
self-determination.
Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif
said the movement of Kashmiri people for the right of
self-determination could not be suppressed by force. He added
people of the occupied Kashmir had given new life to their
movement through sacrifices.
He said there was no justification of the silence of
international community on the violation of human rights by
Indian forces and for sustainable peace in the region, adding
the Kashmir Issue must be resolved in the light of
the UN resolutions.
JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said Prime Minister
Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had raised the Kashmir issue vigorously
at international forums.
He said the movement of Kashmiri people had
accelerated despite atrocities of India, adding that
sacrifices of people of the occupied Kashmir would not
go waste.
