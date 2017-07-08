Fazalur Rehman calls on CM

LAHORE, July 8 (APP): Chief of Jamiat Ulema Islam (F) and

Chairman Kashmir Committee Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday

called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here.

Both the leaders condemned atrocities inflicted on innocent

people of the Indian Occupied Kashmir and unprovoked firing

at the Line of Control by the Indian forces.

They paid rich tribute to sacrifices rendered by people

of the Indian Occupied Kashmir for the right of

self-determination.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif

said the movement of Kashmiri people for the right of

self-determination could not be suppressed by force. He added

people of the occupied Kashmir had given new life to their

movement through sacrifices.

He said there was no justification of the silence of

international community on the violation of human rights by

Indian forces and for sustainable peace in the region, adding

the Kashmir Issue must be resolved in the light of

the UN resolutions.

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said Prime Minister

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had raised the Kashmir issue vigorously

at international forums.

He said the movement of Kashmiri people had

accelerated despite atrocities of India, adding that

sacrifices of people of the occupied Kashmir would not

go waste.