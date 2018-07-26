Fazal Muhammad Khan of PTI wins NA-24 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidate Fazal Muhammad Khan has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-24 Charsadda-II by securing 83,495 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Awami National Party candidate Asfand Yar Wali Khan stood second by getting 59,483 votes. The third position was grabbed by Mutahidda Majlis-a-Ammal Pakistan candidate Maulana Muhammad Gohar Shah with 38,252 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 45.29%.