Fazal Kareem Khan of PTI wins PK-5 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Fazal Kareem Khan from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly constituency PK-5 Swat-VI has won election by securing 22,463 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Mutidda Majlis-i-AMAL (MMA) candidate Muhammad Amin stood second by 12, 464 votes. The third position was grabbed by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) candidate Arshad Ali with 8,659 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 39.66%.