ISLAMABAD, Mar 5 (APP): Renowned folk singer Fazal Jutt on
Monday proposed Lok Virsa to arrange a folk theater specially for
the young talent in the upcoming ten-day Lok Mela to be held in
April.
Talking to APP, Fazal Jutt who is son of legend folk singer
Ashiq Jutt, said that Lok Mela is a biggest cultural event of the
country, adding that it will be great opportunity for the folk
singers to entertain the visitors of ten-day mela at premises of Lok
Virsa.
Fazal Jutt said that Lok Virsa is one of the best institution
for the new talent and folk theater would play very important role
in promotion of folk singing.
He said that folk singers from across the country would get an
opportunity to perform at one plateform.
He said that Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed is making efforts for the promotion of folk culture and folk music in the country. He expressed hope that she would consider his proposal and arrange special a folk theater during ten days Lok Mela.
Fazal Jutt for folk theater in Lok Mela
ISLAMABAD, Mar 5 (APP): Renowned folk singer Fazal Jutt on