Fazal Ellahi of PTI wins PK-79 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Fazal Ellahi has won election from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly constituency PK-79 Peshawar-XIV by securing 18,044 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Umar khitab of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian stood second by securing 5,690 votes and Abdul Jabbar of Awami National Party grabbed third position with 5,656 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 41.43%.