Fazal asks people to vote MMA’s candidates in general elections

PESHAWAR, Jul 09 (APP):President of five-religio-political parties’ alliance MMA and Ameer JUI-F, Maulana Fazalur Rehman asked the people to stamp on ‘Book’ the election symbol of the religious parties in elections.

He also pledged that after coming into power MMA will Islamic Shariah system and abolish corruption from the country, said a press release of JUI-F issued here on Monday.

He was talking to provincial Ameer JUI-F Balochistan, Maulana Faiz Mohammad in the central media

office of the party on Monday. Those present on the occasion were included Haji

Akram Khan Durrani,

Maulana Mohammad Amjad Khan, Maulana Saeed Yousaf, Haji Shamsur Rehman Shamsi, Mufti Ibrar Ahmad and others.

The MMA chief said that those contesting on election on election symbol of ‘Book’ are the candidates of the religio-political alliance and those who participating in polls on other symbols have no relations with them. He asked the workers of religious parties to vote the candidates of the alliance.

The JUI-F Balochistan chapter chief, Maulana Faiz Mohammad presented report regarding elections in his province.

Maulana Fazalur Rehman, who is also the central Ameer of JUI-F said that MMA is competing against secular lobbies, saying that the candidates of the only religio-political alliance is fulfilling the criteria of Articles 62 and 63 of the constitution.