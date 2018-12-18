Fawad welcomes British Airways’ decision to resume its operations in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Dec 18 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday welcomed the decision of British Airways to resume its operations in Pakistan.In a tweet, the minister said,” Beautiful country of ours is misunderstood by many.” This event (the Britsih Airways’ decision) would encourage others to start operations as well, he hoped.

He said travel advisory needed to be reviewed as Pakistan was as safe as other countries. Isolated events must not be made basis of adverse advisory, he remarked.