Fawad urges Opposition to avoid seeking NRO

ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday urged the Opposition to avoid seeking National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) and come on the parliamentary table for discussing important legislative matters. There are number of bills which need to be discussed but the Opposition parties only speak about the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), he stated while talking to a private news channel.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) do not want to talk about the matters of Zardari , while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is expecting from the incumbent government to avoid talking issues of corruption relating to Nawaz.

He made it clear that the cases of both the leaders of PPP and PML-N, had been registered during the period of last regimes.

To a question, he said the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) had demanded of the Sindh government to seek resignation from Murad Ali Shah and appoint Nasir Hussain Shah or someone else to look into the matters of Sindh affairs.

The Information Minister said Murad Ali Shah had been serving as minister of finance for Sindh for about eleven years but he could not justify about billions of rupees funds. He said Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah should provide details of billions of rupee amount which had been sent out of this country through Omni group.

In reply to a question, he said the PTI had accepted the candidate of PML-N for PAC chairmanship but providing relief to the leaders of PPP and PML-N in corruption cases was not possible.

He said that without unification of all institutions, running the parliamentary form of system is difficult. The change would emerge from the assemblies, he added.

The Minister said that Imran Khan had won the majority seats in the last elections and clean bold the majority of candidates from old political parties candidates from the political arena.