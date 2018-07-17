Fawad urges ECP to conduct free, fair elections

ISLAMABAD, Jul 17 (APP):Central Secretary Information Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Fawad Choudhary Tuesday urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to play its constitutional role in conducting free and fair elections.

“Holding free and fair elections is the constitutional responsibility of Election Commission of Pakistan and it is responsible to analyse the concerns voiced by some journalistic and political circles regarding transparency of the upcoming polls,” he said,

He demanded ECP to brief nation over the veracity of these allegations and concerns. He further said some parties including PML-N and “self styled” champions of democracy were trying to hide behind the lame narrative of rigging after anticipating their defeat in the forthcoming decisive polls.

For the first time in country’s history, PML-N was in the field without its own umpires, he alleged. “ECP must explain whether it’s an attempt to make general election controversial”, said Fawad Choudhary.

He said the ECP was bound by constitution to address the legitimate concerns of all the stakeholders, however, it was also the ECP’s duty to held those accountable who were trying to fan anarchic trends in the garb of elections.

“ECP should take notice of the rapidly evolving political situation of the country and brief nation about the actuality of the concerns raised”, he marked.