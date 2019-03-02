Fawad submits resolution in NA Secretariat calling for award of Nobel Peace Prize to PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, Mar 02 (APP):A resolution was submitted in the National Assembly Secretariat Saturday calling for award of Nobel Peace Prize to Prime Minister Imran Khan for his proactive role in reducing recent tension between Pakistan and India .

The resolution submitted by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain stated that Imran Khan played a sagacious role in reducing recent tension between Pakistan and India.

Warmongering by Indian leadership had brought the two nuclear weapon states on the brink of war, it said adding that the aggressive attitude of Indian leadership endangered the lives of tens of millions of people on both sides of the border.