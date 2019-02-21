ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said that rumours regarding change in weekly holiday calender were baseless.
In a tweet, the minister said, “No change in weekly holiday calender is under consideration, all such rumours regarding change in this regard are baseless.”
Fawad rubbishes rumours about change in weekly holiday calender
ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said that rumours regarding change in weekly holiday calender were baseless.