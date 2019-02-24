Fawad refutes rumours about his resignation

ISLAMABAD, Feb 24 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday refuted rumours about his resignation.

The minister, in a tweet, said, “Neither have I submitted resignation nor PM had asked me to tender resignation, there are issues and I have raised those issues with the Prime Minister.””The Prime Minister had always been kind to me, its PM trust and personal relationship that is more important to me than any government office,” he said in his tweet.