Fawad not to attend NA session after members, staff tested positive

ISLAMABAD, May 11 (APP):Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has decided not to attend National Assembly session held on Monday.

In a tweet, he said “I have decided not to attend today’s assembly session after several members and staff tested positive for COVID-19”.

He said “From day one, I have been talking about the session on the video link”.

“Under pressure from the opposition, the parliamentary committee made an unwise decision and unnecessarily endangered the country’s political leadership”, the federal minister stated.