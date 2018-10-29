Fawad lauds Senate for bringing Asian Parliamentary leadership together

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said that Senate of Pakistan has taken a tremendous step in bringing the Asian Parliamentary leadership together for a gathering where discussions will be held on making the Asian region more inclusive in growth, development and prosperity.

In a message on the occasion of Asian Parliamentary Assembly being held in Gawadar, the minister said it was a matter of immense satisfaction for entire political leadership and the state institutions that the Upper House has worked hard to achieve this hallmark of regional connectivity which is going to be the defining feature of trade and economic activity.

The Government of Pakistan has a core agenda of maintaining effective and friendly bi-lateral and multi-lateral relations with countries of Asia and beyond and this meaningful gathering of members and observers of Asian Parliamentary Assembly in Gwadar will prove to be a stepping stone in achieving this, he said.

Fawad Hussain said that regional cooperation and working together is vital for making good use of what some of the individual countries have to contribute. This forum shall provide a platform for inter-regional and intra-regional collaboration between the Asian countries.

The minister said it will address the critical issues facing the region for their solution through cooperation rather than wars for development and success. The resolutions drafted for the meetings by Pakistan for discussion and consensus will devise further course of action for development in region, the minister remarked.