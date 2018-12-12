Fawad hails UN efforts to make world better, peaceful place

ISLAMABAD, Dec 12 (APP):Pakistan highly values its engagements with the United Nations (UN) and acknowledges the contribution of the UN agencies to complement the country’s development needs in line with the national priorities and policies.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said this in a meeting with UN Resident Coordinator Neil Buhne, who called on him here Wednesday.

He said that current Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf dispensation was fully committed to alleviate socio-economic status of common man, eradicate poverty and ensure sustainable development. The government was looking forward to work closely with the UN team in areas beneficial for the people of Pakistan, he added.

The information minister informed the UN resident coordinator that Lok Virsa was seeking assistance from UNESCO in regards to safeguarding dying music instruments as well as preserving great historical and cultural sites, including the once battlefield between Raja Porus and Alexander the Great as historical heritage.

He said that media in Pakistan enjoyed unprecedented freedom and the government was committed to facilitate the growth of free and responsible media.

Neil Buhne gave an overview of the UN activities and engagements in Pakistan and appreciated the PTI government for according top priority to eradicate corruption.