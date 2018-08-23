Information Minister expresses grief and sorrow over demise of veteran Indian journalist Kuldeep Nayar

ISLAMABAD, Aug 23 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Ahmed Chaudhry on Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of veteran Indian journalist and author Kuldeep Nayar, who breathed his last in New Delhi.

The Minister, in a statement, said that the deceased was a shining star of lofty journalistic traditions and used the power of his pen for ending hatred and bringing the people of the entire region closer to each other. Fawad Chaudhry said that his services as a pro-peace journalist and activist would be long remembered

The Minister also expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathies for the family of the late journalist.