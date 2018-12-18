Fawad grieved over demise of veteran artist Ali Ejaz

ISLAMABAD, Dec 18 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain on Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of veteran film and TV artist Ali Ejaz.In his condolence message, the minister said that today Pakistan was deprived of a versatile artist and vacuum created by his death would be felt for long time.

Ali Ejaz was a talented artist who had performed both humorous and serious roles with flair and spontaneity.

He gave a new color to humour and performed tragic roles which were remembered for several years,he said.

Fawad prayed for the departed soul to rest in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.