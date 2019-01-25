Fawad grieved over demise of renowned artist Ruhi Bano

ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of renowned film and television artist Ruhi Bano.

In his condolence message, he said Ruhi Bano was the most popular and fascinating artist of the country, who

greatly influenced the public with her artistic skills. She would always live in the hearts of her fans through wonderful characters she had played.