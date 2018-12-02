Fawad greets Sindhi people on Cultural Day

ISLAMABAD, Dec 02 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chauhdry Fawad Hussain Sunday extended his greetings to the people of Sindh celebrating the Sindh Cultural Day.

The minister, in his message, said the land of Sindh had rich heritage. The biggest heritage of the people of Sindh was their selfless love, while ‘Sindhi Cap’ and ‘Ajrak’ manifested their heterogeneous culture.