Fawad for enhancing Pak-Italy cooperation in tourism sector

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP):Federal Minster for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain in a meeting with Italian Ambassador to Pakistan Stefano Pontecorvo, who called on him here Wednesday, stressed the need for enhanced cooperation between Pakistan and Italy in the tourism sector.

He said that collaboration in the fields of tourism and culture would further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries which were based on mutual goodwill.

“Owing to its cultural diversity and unique national heritage, Pakistan is a preferred destination for tourists of many countries,” he said. The minister invited Italian tourism writers and editors to visit northern parts of Pakistan and see the majestic mountains and their mesmerizing beauty.