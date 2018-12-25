Fawad expresses grief at Anwar Moeen Zubairi’s death

ISLAMABAD, Dec 25 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has expressed deep grief on

the demise of renowned poet, scholar, writer and researcher Muhammad Anwar Moeen Zubairi Mujadadi.

In a condolence message, the minister said that Muhammad Anwar Moeen Zubairi was a versatile

personality, who carried out research work throughout his life and left a treasure of knowledge for the masses.

His services in the fields of literary research would always be remembered.

He prayed to Almighty to bless the departed soul with eternal peace and grant courage to his

bereaved family members to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.