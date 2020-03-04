Fawad confirms uniform education in Pakistan: Fawad Chaudhery

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (APP):Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday confimed that the Federal government and ministry of education would jointly introduce uniform curriculum from grade 1 to metric for all public schools across the country by the year 2021.

Talking to a private news channel he stated Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood had been striving hard for last 18 months to compile a comprehensive curriculum for major subjects.

He said the government would focus on improving physical education and extra curricular activities in national institutions up to university level as it could impart positive skills in the personality of all students .

Replying to a question he said the same curriculum would be taught in all english and urdu medium schools even in seminaries which would inculcate basic uniform knowledge of all subjects.

“Coronavirus has not yet become epidemic in Pakistan by the grace of Allah Almighty and for sure by the efforts of the government for spreading awareness in people timely,” he mentioned.

The government had established comprehensive virus detective kit in the National University of Sciences and Technology to detect the diseases on initial stages, he confirmed.