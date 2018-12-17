Fawad condemns torturing of cameraman by Nawaz’s guards

ISLAMABAD, Dec 17 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday strongly condemned torturing of a news channel cameraman by the guards of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

The minister, in a statement, said Nawaz Sharif was no more in power, but his Mughal mindset had not changed. He did not bother to stop despite the fact that the poor cameraman was badly injured. He should not invoke the poor people to curse him further, he added.Fawad said the government believed in freedom of expression and stood by the media workers.