Fawad condemns killing of former MNA-PSP leader

ISLAMABAD, Dec 25 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday strongly condemned the killing of former member national assembly (MNA), and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Ali Raza Abidi.

Talking to private news channels, the information minister said, “ the murder of Ali Raza Abidi was a target killing.” However, It was a tragic incident but the perpetrators of crime would be behind the bars soon, he added.

Fawad Chaudhry further stated that the people of Karachi had been the victims of lawlessness.

The peace had been restored with the efforts of government and law enforcement agencies, he added.