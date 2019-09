ISLAMABAD, Sep 10 (APP):Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry in a message on the eve of Yaum-e-Ashura on Tuesday has paid rich tributes to Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions for offering their lives to uphold Shariat.

Talking to private news channel Fawad Chaudhry said, Karbala always exists but its battlefield changes adding that ritual of Imam Hussain (AS) will continue until the end of falsehood.