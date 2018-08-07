Fawad Ch appeals CJP to take notice in withholding election results by ECP

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP):Spokesman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Fawad Choudhary on Tuesday appealed the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to take notice of withholding of election results including of PTI chairman by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and subordinate judiciary.

Reacting to withholding of election results, he said withholding results was a serious matter after elections, said a statement issued by PTI Central Media Department here. It was need of the hour to take the matter of transfer of power to the elected representative seriously.

He observed that delay in transfer of power would directly affect the people and the country.

Fawad pointed out it could also further complicate issues pertaining to economic policies of the country.