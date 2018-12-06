LONDON, Dec 06 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry Thursday called for collaboration between Pakistan and the United Kingdom to curb money laundering.
Pakistan and the United Kingdom enjoyed good relations and strengthening of anti-money laundering laws would benefit the two friendly countries, the minister said this during a meeting with the British members of the Parliament here at Westminster Palace.
Fawad calls for collaboration between Pakistan, UK to curb money laundering
