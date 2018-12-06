LONDON, Dec 6 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain met Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) Minister for Human Rights and United Nations Lord Tariq Ahmed Thursday and updated him on the socio-economic development agenda of the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Lord Tariq said British Prime Minister Theresa May appreciated the positive developments taking place in Pakistan.
Info Minister for close cooperation with UK to end money laundering
LONDON, Dec 6 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain met Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) Minister for Human Rights and United Nations Lord Tariq Ahmed Thursday and updated him on the socio-economic development agenda of the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan.