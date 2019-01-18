Fawad asks media to project economic growth,as its interests linked with economy

ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said that interests of Pakistani media were linked with growth in national economy and it should

project economic progress of the country.

Addressing the closing session of the Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE) seminar on ” Media and Democracy: Towards free, independent and sustainable media in Pakistan”, he said that national media should not fall prey to negative western narrative on China Pakistan

Economic Corridor (CPNE), which was set to become backbone of national economy.