Fatyana for comprehensive reforms to end inequality, injustice from society

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP):Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice Riaz Fatyana on Thursday underlined the need for comprehensive reforms in political, judicial and governance system to lay down foundations for a society free of inequality, injustice and corruption.

“To meet the challenges of modern world and create parity among different segments of society, we need massive restructuring and reorganization of all institutions including the judicial system,” he said in a panel interview with APP.

He was confident for revival of the system by removing lacunae and the bottlenecks as he expressed hope that all political parties should be part of this initiative to make country economically stable.

“It is doable because when there is will there is way. We simply need a certain level of commitment, creativity, will and confidence to achieve this goal,” he added. “Once we succeed in doing this, Pakistan would emerge as economic super power just within five years span of time.”

For making reformation a success and bring parity, Riaz Fatyana stressed to promote participation of middle class in politics arguing to reserve certain number of seats in the Parliament for peasants, laborers, academia, media, intellectuals etc.

“We often miss their direct contribution in our houses business. There is need for representation of common man through seats reserved for them like we have done in case of women and minorities,” he stated.

He urged effective policy implementation ensuring capacity building, proper training, commitment and essential knowledge dispensation to promote noble ethical culture and put the nation especially youth on the right track.

Fatyana also urged judicious distribution of wealth, putting right person on right job, proper payment for services rendered by countrymen and ensure justice and equality. “All these goals can be achieved through reformation and provision of equal opportunities to people to prosper and play their role in nation building.”

He said the state, under our constitution, owes the responsibility of providing people education, health facilities, justice and human rights and there is need to take along all stakeholders for the purpose. “This is vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the government is focusing on health, education, poverty alleviation, technical training and loans for youth to set up businesses.”

He called for proper taxation system noting that any country where just a meager portion of population pays taxes, prosperity and self-reliance remains a dream.

He rejected the impression of wheat shortage in and said, certain mafia created artificial shortage of flour and the government will take action against it.

Answering a question as to how the cartels could be discouraged in a capitalist society, the Chairman Standing Committee said, “we need a mixed economy instead of capitalism alone wherein the government plays a role in curbing economic exploitation and ensures prospering opportunities for all segments.”

When asked as to how speedy justice could be ensured at lower courts level, Fatyana suggested to holding local and district Bar Association election after three years so the lawyer community could better concentrate on their cases.

Furthermore, he pleaded to revive Panchayat system at rural and municipality level specifying their role in resolving disputes. “This would minimize load of cases at lower courts and promote cohesion among communities.”

When asked about legislation process in the Parliament, the Chairman Standing Committee said, our country is prey to over legislation. “We have more than 100 laws on women and child rights. These laws need to be clubbed to frame a couple of comprehensive laws.”

“Even in an age of advanced technologies where NADRA and other departments have computerized data, we still follow the obsolete laws of inheritance and succession,” he argued.

He said number of organizations were functioning without proper rules and regulations despite their creation years back. “We are also looking into this matter and a sub-committee has been constituted for the purpose.”

Fatyana said he was in favor of student unions but urged these should be non-political and non-violent bodies. “In my view, at first step the departmental elections should be held and the students amongst the winners should form student councils at universities level. Such bodies should have the role of welfare and well being of students instead of promoting the agendas of political parties.”

He said better education and employment facilities in the country would pave way for eradicating poverty and extremism and the present government is moving ahead with this very agenda for securing better future for our youth.