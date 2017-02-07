Fatemi stresses upon broadening of Pak-Romania economic ties

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Syed Tariq Fatemi Tuesday underscored the need for enhanced efforts to add greater content in the Pak-Romania bilateral ties by broadening the scope of economic and trade cooperation.

He was talking to newly appointed Ambassador of Romania Nicolae Goia, who paid his first courtesy call on the Special Assistant, said a press release.

Fatemi expressed satisfaction on the overall state of bilateral relations between the two countries.

He briefed the ambassador about Pakistan’s gains in the security and counter terrorism areas, economic growth and strengthening of democratic institutions.

The Romanian ambassador reaffirmed the importance his country attached to its relations with Pakistan and agreed with the shared desire of the two countries to further expand cooperation in the fields of economy, trade and investments.